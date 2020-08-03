INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vice-President, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah Greet People on Raksha Bandhan Today

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

Vice President M Venkaiah said the festival of Raksha Bandhan reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 3, 2020, 9:24 AM IST
Share this:

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Raksha Bandhan, saying the festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together.

"Many greetings to all citizens on the festival of Raksha Bandhan," the prime minister tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah, too, extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion.

Naidu said the festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together.

Next Story
Loading