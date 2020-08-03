Vice-President, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah Greet People on Raksha Bandhan Today

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Raksha Bandhan, saying the festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together.

"Many greetings to all citizens on the festival of Raksha Bandhan," the prime minister tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah, too, extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion.

Naidu said the festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together.