Raksha Bandhan 2021: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Rakhi Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings and good wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The festival that honours the deep bond of love between siblings, is being celebrated all over the country today, August 22.

सभी देशवासियों को रक्षाबंधन के पावन पर्व पर ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2021

Ahead of the Raksha Bandhan, Modi’s Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Sheikh had sent a rakhi and a Raksha Bandhan card to him. Speaking to ANI, she had said, “I wish him a happy Raksha Bandhan. I pray for him every day for his good health and long life. I saw on television the way he met sports personalities recently. Being the mother of a sportsperson, I believe he will call me and my family to Delhi for tying a rakhi. My son Sufain Shaikh is one of the world’s youngest swimmers who has won many awards."

The word Raksha Bandhan roughly gets translated to ‘protection’ and ‘bond’. ‘Rakhi’ symbolises the sacred thread of protection tied on the right wrists of brothers by sisters, traditionally. Dedicated to the wonderful relationship between all brothers and sisters, Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious festival that occurs on a full moon day (Purnima) during the Shravan month, according to Hindu Panchang.

As the day is dedicated to siblings, women tie an amulet, called the Rakhi, around the wrists of their brothers and seek protection in return. With the passage of time, the festival and the idea behind it has also evolved and now, it has not only been limited to brothers and sisters. Now, sisters tie Rakhi around the wrists of each other.

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2021: SHUBH MUHURAT

Auspicious time to tie rakhi begins from 06.15 am and lasts upto 05.31 pm on August 22. It is said that the best time to tie rakhi would be during the ‘Aparahna’ or late afternoon. Aparahna Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat is from 01:42 pm to 04:18 pm.

