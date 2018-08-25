Raksha Bandhan: Delhi Metro to Run Extra Trips on the Eve, Day of Rakhi

Delhi Metro will run extra trips on Saturday and Sunday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, it was announced on Friday.The Delhi Metro Rail Corp said those Metro lines where services begin from 8 a.m. will function from 6 a.m. these two days.The Delhi Metro will run 253 extra trips on Saturday, on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, and 598 extra trips on Sunday, on the day of the festival, it said in a statement.Apart from Delhi Metro, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has also announced that it will provide free rides to women in its buses on Sunday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.The facility will be available for lady passengers in normal and air-conditioned buses between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday, DTC said in a statement.