Raksha Bandhan: DTC Offers Free Rides to Women Passengers on Rakhi

The facility will be available for lady passengers in normal and air-conditioned buses between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday, DTC said in a statement.

IANS

Updated:August 25, 2018, 8:44 AM IST
Raksha Bandhan: DTC Offers Free Rides to Women Passengers on Rakhi
Representative Image. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Friday announced that it will provide free rides to women in its buses on Sunday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The facility will be available for lady passengers in normal and air-conditioned buses between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday, DTC said in a statement.

In view of the heavy rush of commuters on Raksha Bandhan, the DTC has also decided to put maximum buses on the road. The depot managers have been directed for maintenance of buses so that all of them move timely, the statement said.

Directions were issued to depot managers to ensure sufficient number of traffic supervisory staff on stops with heavy rush for the convenience of commuters, it added.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
