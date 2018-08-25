English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Raksha Bandhan: DTC Offers Free Rides to Women Passengers on Rakhi
The facility will be available for lady passengers in normal and air-conditioned buses between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday, DTC said in a statement.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Friday announced that it will provide free rides to women in its buses on Sunday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
The facility will be available for lady passengers in normal and air-conditioned buses between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday, DTC said in a statement.
In view of the heavy rush of commuters on Raksha Bandhan, the DTC has also decided to put maximum buses on the road. The depot managers have been directed for maintenance of buses so that all of them move timely, the statement said.
Directions were issued to depot managers to ensure sufficient number of traffic supervisory staff on stops with heavy rush for the convenience of commuters, it added.
Also Watch
The facility will be available for lady passengers in normal and air-conditioned buses between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday, DTC said in a statement.
In view of the heavy rush of commuters on Raksha Bandhan, the DTC has also decided to put maximum buses on the road. The depot managers have been directed for maintenance of buses so that all of them move timely, the statement said.
Directions were issued to depot managers to ensure sufficient number of traffic supervisory staff on stops with heavy rush for the convenience of commuters, it added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Legendary Boxer Muhammad Ali’s 1976 Alfa Romeo Spider Up For Auction
- Big Bang Theory is Ending, Jim Parsons Pens Emotional Post, Read Here
- I Was Abused When I Tried to Express My Thoughts, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- In Numbers: How India Have Been Getting it Right Against Left Handers
- Jose Mourinho Needs Positive Reaction from Man United Against Spurs
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...