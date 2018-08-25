Raksha Bandhan: Free Rides for Women in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand Govt Buses on Rakhi

Free rides will be available for women in Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation buses on Raksha Bandhan, an RSRTC spokesperson said.The facility will be available in the general and express category buses for 24 hours starting from 00.00 hrs on August 25, the spokesperson said.Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 26 this year.The Uttarakhand Transport Corporation, too, will provide free rides to women in its buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.The facility is being provided to women in Uttarakhand on the orders of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, an official release here said."It will enable the sisters to travel to their brothers for free to tie Rakhi on their wrists," it said.(With PTI inputs)