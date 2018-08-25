GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Raksha Bandhan: Free Rides for Women in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand Govt Buses on Rakhi

The facility will be available in the general and express category buses for 24 hours starting from 00.00 hrs on August 25 in Rajasthan.

News18.com

Updated:August 25, 2018, 9:14 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Raksha Bandhan: Free Rides for Women in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand Govt Buses on Rakhi
A girl selecting Rakhis ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival in Thane, Mumbai on Tuesday. (Image: AP)
Loading...
New Delhi: Free rides will be available for women in Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation buses on Raksha Bandhan, an RSRTC spokesperson said.

The facility will be available in the general and express category buses for 24 hours starting from 00.00 hrs on August 25, the spokesperson said.

Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 26 this year.

The Uttarakhand Transport Corporation, too, will provide free rides to women in its buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The facility is being provided to women in Uttarakhand on the orders of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, an official release here said.

"It will enable the sisters to travel to their brothers for free to tie Rakhi on their wrists," it said.

(With PTI inputs)

Related Stories

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...