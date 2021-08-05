Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi Travel Plans? Check States That Need RT-PCR Reports, Vaccine Certificates

Right from Ganesh Chaturthi to Raksha Bandhan, August has a fleet of festivals that everyone is looking forward to. This will mean a lot of traveling. However, with current Covid-19 restrictions in place, it is important to understand what are the essential requirements that need to be a part of one’s travel documents.

Here is a complete list of states that require RT PCR reports or vaccine certificates:

- The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday made it mandatory for passengers arriving in the state by air to produce a negative RT-PCR report of COVID-19 test conducted within 96 hours of boarding the flight

- Karnataka government has made RT-PCR negative reports mandatory for people entering the state from Kerala and Maharashtra.

- In view of the increasing Covid cases in the state, Himachal Pradesh has made negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours mandatory for tourists entering the state. Those carrying Covid vaccine certificates, one or both jabs, will be allowed to enter the state.

- Chennai passengers travelling from Kerala to Tamil Nadu from August 5 can enter only if they produce a RT-PCR test negative certificate. Passengers coming by any mode of transport should carry the report.

- Goa has made RT-PCR reports mandatory for travellers coming from Kerala.

- As per the recently revised travel guidelines of the West Bengal government, all in bound flight passengers from Pune, Mumbai & Chennai have to produce a mandatory RT-PCR negative report at the time of boarding for test conducted within 72hrs of flight departure, with effect from 8 August 2021.

- Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana do not require negative reports.

- Rajasthan and Nagaland do not require a negative report if at least one dose of the vaccine is taken.

- Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Meghalaya do not require negative RT-PCR to enter if you have both doses of the vaccine.

