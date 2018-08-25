English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Raksha Bandhan Messages to Copy, Paste, Share & Express Your Love this Rakhi
Words have their own magic and with the advent of social media, it’s no more boring SMSs to express your love, rather, pick these stunning Raksha Bandhan Messages and copy, paste, share them with your bro or sis, whether near or far, to let them know how much you care
Jammu: A woman looks through 'rakhi' ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival, in Jammu on Thursday, Aug 23, 2018. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Raksha Bandhan Messages are indispensable, in absolute demand as we welcome Rakhi – the festival that celebrates the bond of unconditional love between a brother and sister. Words have their own magic and with the advent of social media, it’s no more boring SMSs to express your love, rather, pick these stunning Raksha Bandhan Messages and copy, paste, share them with your bro or sis, whether near or far, to let them know how much you care!
1. If I could pick the best brother, I would pick You…
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJO8ISaD2ZO/
2. Sisters share the scent and smells… the feel of a common childhood!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJO8E12DGV_/
3. A quirky one – You can fool the world, but not your Sister!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJO8BaJDd5R/
4. A Brother shares childhood memories and grown-up dreams
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJN6pXdjJAc/
5. Rakhi is a perfect time to tell you just how special you are, and how much you mean to me…
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJNRQ_gDBLo/
6. Rakhi – a bond between a brother and sister, that grows with each passing year.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJAcX-1D6Rw/
7. The image says it all
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJN6ujDjil3/
8. The Envelop consisted a Thread engraved ‘Veera’, how easily one word Spoke thousands of meanings!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJShzWfjDlH/
9. For the ones who cannot make it in person.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJO8DvTjCaW/
10. And this brings back memories of school days, Share Now!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJAcWrtDdnN/
Also Watch
1. If I could pick the best brother, I would pick You…
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJO8ISaD2ZO/
2. Sisters share the scent and smells… the feel of a common childhood!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJO8E12DGV_/
3. A quirky one – You can fool the world, but not your Sister!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJO8BaJDd5R/
4. A Brother shares childhood memories and grown-up dreams
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJN6pXdjJAc/
5. Rakhi is a perfect time to tell you just how special you are, and how much you mean to me…
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJNRQ_gDBLo/
6. Rakhi – a bond between a brother and sister, that grows with each passing year.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJAcX-1D6Rw/
7. The image says it all
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJN6ujDjil3/
8. The Envelop consisted a Thread engraved ‘Veera’, how easily one word Spoke thousands of meanings!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJShzWfjDlH/
9. For the ones who cannot make it in person.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJO8DvTjCaW/
10. And this brings back memories of school days, Share Now!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJAcWrtDdnN/
Also Watch
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- I’m Single and Not Looking for Love Right Now: Sidharth Malhotra Denies Dating Rumours
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pose with Their ‘Beautiful Boy’ in New Photo
- Asian Games: Anas, Arokia Rajiv Through to Semis, Chethan Qualifies for High Jump Final
- Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
- This Raksha Bandhan, Sisters are Tying Their Brothers #MainBhi Rakhi to Talk to Them About #MeToo
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...