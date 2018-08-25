GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Raksha Bandhan Messages to Copy, Paste, Share & Express Your Love this Rakhi

Words have their own magic and with the advent of social media, it’s no more boring SMSs to express your love, rather, pick these stunning Raksha Bandhan Messages and copy, paste, share them with your bro or sis, whether near or far, to let them know how much you care

Contributor Content

Updated:August 25, 2018, 12:46 PM IST
Jammu: A woman looks through 'rakhi' ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival, in Jammu on Thursday, Aug 23, 2018. (Image: PTI)
Raksha Bandhan Messages are indispensable, in absolute demand as we welcome Rakhi – the festival that celebrates the bond of unconditional love between a brother and sister. Words have their own magic and with the advent of social media, it’s no more boring SMSs to express your love, rather, pick these stunning Raksha Bandhan Messages and copy, paste, share them with your bro or sis, whether near or far, to let them know how much you care!

1. If I could pick the best brother, I would pick You…
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJO8ISaD2ZO/

2. Sisters share the scent and smells… the feel of a common childhood!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJO8E12DGV_/

3. A quirky one – You can fool the world, but not your Sister!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJO8BaJDd5R/

4. A Brother shares childhood memories and grown-up dreams
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJN6pXdjJAc/

5. Rakhi is a perfect time to tell you just how special you are, and how much you mean to me…
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJNRQ_gDBLo/

6. Rakhi – a bond between a brother and sister, that grows with each passing year.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJAcX-1D6Rw/

7. The image says it all
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJN6ujDjil3/

8. The Envelop consisted a Thread engraved ‘Veera’, how easily one word Spoke thousands of meanings!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJShzWfjDlH/

9. For the ones who cannot make it in person.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJO8DvTjCaW/

10. And this brings back memories of school days, Share Now!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BJAcWrtDdnN/

Also Watch

