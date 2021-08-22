On Raksha Bandhan, Rakhi Threads Featuring PM Modi and Mamata 'Didi' Flood Markets in Kolkata

This year, the markets in Kolkata are full of Rakhi threads with the faces of both West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides faces of top politicians, party symbols of the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party – the “Joda phool” (twin flowers) and the “kamal” (lotus) – too were found on the Rakhi threads, news agency ANI reported.

“This time we are buying Modi Rakhi because Modi ji is doing good work for our country and we are proud of him. Mamata didi has also worked for Bengal but Modi ji is my favourite,” Sraboni Bhattacharya, a customer told ANI.

Meanwhile, a seller said that there is also demand of tricoloured rakhis in the market due to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“This time due to the celebration of both the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Rakshabandhan being together, Rakhi vendors in the market are also selling special tricolour rakhis as well as Abhinandan rakhis," a seller told ANI.

‘Rakhi’ symbolises the sacred thread of protection tied on the right wrists of brothers by sisters, traditionally. Dedicated to the wonderful relationship between all brothers and sisters, Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious festival that occurs on a full moon day (Purnima) during the Sawan month, according to Hindu Panchang.

Auspicious time to tie rakhi begins from 06.15 am and lasts upto 05.31 pm on August 22. It is said that the best time to tie rakhi would be during the ‘Aparahna’ or late afternoon. Aparahna Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat is from 01:42 pm to 04:18 pm.

