Raksha Bandhan: Tie 'Rakhi' to Trees, Take Pledge to Protect Them, Says Harsh Vardhan

On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday appealed to the people to tie 'rakhi' to trees and take a pledge to protect them.The minister urged people to work towards saving the environment by celebrating a "green Raksha Bandhan"."Celebrate a Green #RakshaBandhan this year tie #Rakhis to trees & take a pledge to protect them. Protect our green brothers; protect the environment - a #GreenGoodDeed towards a #GreenSocialResponsibility. @moefcc," he tweeted.Raksha Bandhan centres around tying of a thread on the wrist, symbolising bonding between brothers and sisters, and sense of protection and caring for each other.The environment ministry had launched a "Green Good Deeds" campaign, a societal movement to protect environment and promote good living.Vardhan, who had launched the nationwide movement, had also drawn up a list of over 500 green good deeds. The minister had asked people to alter their behaviour to green good behaviour to fulfil their green social responsibility.