Raksha Bandhan: UP Police Initiate 'Rakhi with Khakhi' Campaign
Circle officers, senior superintendents of police and additional superintendents of police have been told to be present at police stations in their districts to add significance to the festival that stands for the holy bonding between brothers and sisters.
Lucknow: All police stations in Uttar Pradesh have been told to celebrate 'Raksha Bandhan' as part of 'Rakhi with Khaki' campaign in which all police station staff will get 'rakhi' tied on their wrists from women and girls of the area, police said.
Rahul Srivastava, an officer in the Director General of Police (DGP) office, said police personnel would assure women and girls of providing security to them all through their life.
