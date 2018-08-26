Raksha Bandhan: WB Governor Conveys 'Heartiest Greetings' to People on Rakhi

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Saturday conveyed his heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of state on the eve of the Rakhsabandhan and hoped that the festival would strengthen social unity and national integrity of the country.He said that Rakhsabandhan symbolises not only the deep love between a sister and a brother but also strengthens the support base of relationship."The festival symbolises not only the deep love between a sister and a brother but also strengthens the support base of relationship. All brothers and sisters observethe ceremony with affection, respect, faith and deep wish for mutual wellness," Tripathi said in a statement.The governor expressed his confidence that "successful observation of this unique tradition of Indian culture will also strengthen social unity and national integrity", he said.