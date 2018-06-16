English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rally on Maharana Pratap Jayanti Triggers Clashes in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur
According to eye-witnesses, the trouble started this afternoon when some people started hurling stones on the procession which was passing through the Nai Sadak area. They also torched several vehicles and vandalised an electronic goods store.
Image for representation only. (News18)
Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh: Violence broke out in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur apparently after stones were pelted on a procession being carried out on Maharana Pratap Jayanti on Saturday, police said.
According to eye-witnesses, the trouble started this afternoon when some people started hurling stones on the procession which was passing through the Nai Sadak area. They also torched several vehicles and vandalised an electronic goods store, the police said
"Police resorted to lathicharge and lobbed tear gas shells to control the situation," the Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Kotwali, Padam Singh Baghel, told PTI.
After the violence, prohibitory orders were clamped in the town, he said.
He added that a strict vigil was being maintained in the area.
