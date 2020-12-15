'Ram Belongs to SP as Much as Anyone Else': Akhilesh Yadav To Visit Ayodhya With Family

During his recent visit to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that Lord Rama belongs to SP as much as it belongs to anyone else on Monday. Yadav would be soon visiting the Lord Ram temple along with his family, he informed.

SP Chief reached his parliamentary constituency Azamgarh on Monday, from there he left for Lucknow but stopped midway in Ayodhya, where former SP Minister of State Tej Narayan Pandey and former Cabinet Minister Awadhesh Prasad welcomed at Tara Ji Resort. It is expected that Akhilesh will leave for Lucknow after paying a visit to Ram Lalla.

Slamming the BJP government over agri reforms, SP chief said, “If the Centre had been genuinely kind to the farmers, it would have brought a law that would benefit the farmers so that they could get a fair price for their produce. The BJP government enacted a black law to benefit the corporate houses and signed the death warrant of the farmers.”

Meanwhile, talking about the development work done in Ayodhya during his tenure, former CM Yadav claimed that, “during the Samajwadi Party government lights in the banks of river Saryu and sound system at the Bhajan Sthal were installed.”

Making his stand clear over alliances in the upcoming 2022 state assembly polls, SP Chief once again said that his party will be looking to form alliances with small parties as the experience of alliance with big parties was not good. “Our experience has not been very pleasant when we forged with bigger parties, hence Samajwadi Party will be forging an alliance with smaller parties in the 2022 assembly elections,” Yadav said. I will leave Jaswantnagar's seat for his estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav, he added.