Ram Bhakts Will Have Another Diwali in November When SC Gives Ayodhya Verdict: Ex-VHP Chief

Bhopal: Reacting to the completion of hearing by a Supreme Court bench into the Ayodhya land dispute case on Wednesday, Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, a key member of Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan, said Ram ‘bhakts’ (worshippers) should gear up for another Diwali in November.

“I am confident the SC verdict would be in favour of Hindus and I firmly believe that actual kar seva (volunteering to build the Ram temple) would begin from 2020,” the former Bajrang Dal chief told News18.

Pawaiya, who is also a former BJP MLA, said those fighting for a mosque in Ayodhya have been exposed completely during the hearing at the Supreme Court.

However, he expressed disappointment over the kind of arguments forwarded by lawyers of the Muslim parties before the apex court. “Had it been about some shrine in some other part of the country, for example Jammu & Kashmir, we would not have raised such arguments over the faith of others just because we did not have faith in it,” he said.

On being asked about people questioning leaders like him over the inordinate delay in building a Ram temple, Pawaiya said as the matter was sub judice, it was not possible for anyone to announce an exact date for construction to begin.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told everyone to be patient and wait for the Supreme Court verdict, he added.

Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati also expressed hope about a favourable decision from the apex court. However, he blamed both Hindus and Muslims for politicising this issue.

The seer further said that if the SC decided to uphold the land partition verdict of the Allahabad High Court, the feud would never end and in the larger interest of the country, the dispute should be settled for good.

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, concluded the day-to-day hearings in the case on Wednesday. The other members of the bench are justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer.

