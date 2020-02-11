Delhi result tally
Assembly constituency results
Ram Chander Chawriya (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Ram Chander Chawriya (राम चंदर चावरिया) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sultanpur Majra seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Ram Chander Chawriya has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Live election result status of Ram Chander Chawriya (राम चंदर चावरिया) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sultanpur Majra seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Ram Chander Chawriya has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Ram Chander Chawriya is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Sultanpur Majra constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Private Job. Ram Chander Chawriya's educational qualifications are: 10th Pass and is 51 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 65.3 lakh which includes Rs. 18.3 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 47 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 13.4 lakh of which Rs. 3.4 lakh is self income. Ram Chander Chawriya's has total liabilities of Rs. 3 lakh.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Sultanpur Majra are: Jai Kishan (INC), Neelam (BSP), Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat (AAP), Ram Chander Chawriya (BJP), Bharti (RJP), Mahender Kumar (SLSP), Gayatri (IND).
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Ram Chander Chawriya (BJP) in 2020 Sultanpur Majra elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
