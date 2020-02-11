Ram Chander Chawriya (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Ram Chander Chawriya (BJP) Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Ram Chander Chawriya is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Sultanpur Majra constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Private Job. Ram Chander Chawriya's educational qualifications are: 10th Pass and is 51 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 65.3 lakh which includes Rs. 18.3 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 47 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 13.4 lakh of which Rs. 3.4 lakh is self income. Ram Chander Chawriya's has total liabilities of Rs. 3 lakh.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Sultanpur Majra are: Jai Kishan (INC), Neelam (BSP), Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat (AAP), Ram Chander Chawriya (BJP), Bharti (RJP), Mahender Kumar (SLSP), Gayatri (IND).

