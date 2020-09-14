Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Secy's Support for Uddhav Thackeray Angers Ayodhya's Seers

Differing from the stand taken by Ayodhya’s saints, the secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshtera Trust, Champat Rai, has reportedly spoken in favour of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In a video shared widely on social media, Rai can be heard saying that “no one has the guts” to stop Thackeray from coming to Ayodhya. The saints are unhappy with this statement as a few days ago, they had said the Maharashtra CM was not welcome in Ayodhya.

Rai, while referring to a folk song from Rajasthan, said: “There is a song in Rajasthan that asks whose mother has eaten cumin to stop the water of Ganga. Similarly, in Ayodhya, whose mother has produced such a strong son by eating cumin that he can stop Uddhav Thackeray from coming to Ayodhya?”

Reacting sharply to the statement, Mahant Raju Das of Hanumangarhi said, “We opposed whatever happened in Maharashtra’s Palghar and asked for strict action but the Maharashtra government didn’t seem very keen. In Maharashtra, those who raise their voice, their house is demolished and the journalists who raise their voice are arrested. We cannot keep mum on the issue and hence, we have warned Uddhav Thackeray not to come to Ayodhya.”

He added, “We respect Bala Saheb, he played an instrumental role in demolishing the Babri Mosque but his son Uddhav Thackeray is acting against Hindus. Meanwhile, in Ayodhya, who is Champat Rai? Is he a saint or a seer? He is a small worker of the trust, he should do the duties given to him by the organisation. His language resembles that of East India Company, he has started torturing saints and has abused all the residents of Ayodhya. How dare he speak like that against the seers? I strongly oppose and condemn the statements made by Champat Rai and would also like to request the organisation that Ayodhya doesn’t need such people.”