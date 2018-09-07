English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP MLA Ram Kadam Tweets About Sonali Bendre's 'Death', Retracts After Trolled Heavily
Ram Kadam tweeted in Marathi that "Bollywood and Marathi diva" Sonali Bendre "has passed away in America" and condoled her demise.
BJP MLA Ramdas Kadam.
Mumbai: BJP MLA Ram Kadam, under fire over his "will kidnap girl" remarks, was caught on the wrong foot again Friday after he tweeted that Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre was no more, only to retract it after realising that the news was not true and facing massive backlash. Bendre is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in the US.
After he was trolled for believing a baseless rumour, he deleted the message.
He posted another tweet.
He posted another tweet.
Bendre revealed in July that she has been diagnosed with a "high grade cancer" and is undergoing treatment in the US.
On Monday, Kadam sparked off a storm of protest with his remarks at a Dahi Handi (Janmashtami) celebration in Mumbai.
A video clip showed him saying that youngsters often seek his help after girls reject their proposals.
"Come with your parents. What will I do if your parents approve? I will kidnap the girl and hand her over to you," he was heard telling the crowd.
About Sonali Bendre ji It was rumour . Since last two days .. I pray to God for her good health & speedy recovery— Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) September 7, 2018
After he was trolled for believing a baseless rumour, he deleted the message.
He posted another tweet.
About Sonali Bendre ji It was rumour . Since last two days .. I pray to God for her good health & speedy recovery— Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) September 7, 2018
Bendre revealed in July that she has been diagnosed with a "high grade cancer" and is undergoing treatment in the US.
On Monday, Kadam sparked off a storm of protest with his remarks at a Dahi Handi (Janmashtami) celebration in Mumbai.
A video clip showed him saying that youngsters often seek his help after girls reject their proposals.
"Come with your parents. What will I do if your parents approve? I will kidnap the girl and hand her over to you," he was heard telling the crowd.
