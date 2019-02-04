English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ram Lalla Devotees File Petition Challenging Law on Land Acquisition Near Disputed Site in Ayodhya
The plea filed in Supreme Court contended that Parliament has no legislative competence to acquire land belonging to the state.
New Delhi: A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the constitutional validity of 1993 Central law on land acquisition in Ayodhya near the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site.
The plea contended that Parliament has no legislative competence to acquire land belonging to the state.
The plea, filed by a group of lawyers claiming to be devotees of Ram Lalla, submitted that state legislature has the exclusive power to make provisions relating to the management of affairs of religious institutions inside its territory.
