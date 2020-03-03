Ram Lalla Idol to be Moved to Bulletproof Makeshift Temple Till Ram Mandir Comes Up in Ayodhya

Lucknow: The idol of Ram Lalla will likely be moved to a temporary bulletproof abode where devotees can visit for Darshan March 25 onwards for Chaitra Navratra, until the new temple at Ayodhya is constructed on the Ram Janmbhoomi premises.

In a first since 1992, devotees will perform rituals away from the sanctum sanctorum. The makeshift enclosure, to be made up of fiber, will be around 150 metres away from its current location.

Meanwhile, the second meeting of the Shri Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust, which was expected to take place in the first week of March, has been deferred till Holi and is more likely to be held in Delhi. The decision regarding the various activities related to the construction of Ram Temple is likely to be taken during the meeting.

“After the idol of Ram Lalla is shifted to a new temporary location, the devotees will also have to walk less for the Darshan. The distance between the idol and his devotees will be reduced in the new temple,” Vice President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and general secretary of the trust, Champat Rai, said after the conclusion of a three-day Ramayan conclave in Ayodhya on Sunday.

The preparations for the construction of Ram Temple are underway. Sources reveal that discussion is on whether to bring water from the holy rivers for the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ of the Ram Temple. Ram Dhun will reportedly be played throughout the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The red sandstone for the temple will be brought from Rajasthan.

Last week, Chief of Ram Temple Construction Committee, Nripendra Mishra, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath before visiting Ayodhya to initiate the process of preparing the blueprint of construction of the Ram temple. Mishra also met engineers of Larsen and Toubro, the company which is likely to construct the Ram Temple, however, the final decision will be taken after the meeting of the Trust.

Besides, a presentation by district administration was given to Mishra regarding the security of the Ram Lalla idol at a new temporary fiber enclosure.

