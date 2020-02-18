Ram Lalla Idols to be Shifted from Makeshift Temple in Ayodhya, Says Chief Priest
The decision has been taken as the construction of the main temple is slated to begin soon, said temple authorities.
Representative image.
Ayodhya: The idols of Ram Lalla which are kept at the sanctum sanctorum of a makeshift temple will be shifted as construction of the Ram temple will begin from the site, the Ram Janmabhoomi temple's chief priest said on Tuesday.
“The idols will shifted to a place 200 metres away from the makeshift temple”, priest Acharya Satyendra Das said.
"The construction of the Ram temple will begin from the 'Garbh Grih' (sanctum sanctorum).”
"Some engineers did the measurements of the land in order to shift the idols of Ram Lalla, however I did not meet them. The idols will be shifted and temporally installed towards Manas Bhawan," Das added.
“Once the construction is completed the idols will be brought back to their original place,” Triloki Nath Pandey, the decree holder of the Ram Janmabhoomi premises said.
