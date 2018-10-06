Ram Lalla Seer on Idefinite Hunger Strike, Wants PM Modi to Visit Ayodhya, Announce Construction of Temple

Lucknow: Demanding that prime minister Modi visits Rama Lala in Ayodhya and sets a deadline for the construction of Ram temple, a seer there has gone for a hunger strike. The seer, Ram Paramhans, has been on a hunger strike for five days now and is being supported by several others.“It is good that PM Modi is visiting foreign countries, but he should also visit Ram Lalla once. It was only because of Ram Lala that he won the last general elections. He should visit Ram Lala and assure us about the construction of Ram temple,” the fasting seer said.He said that he would stay on hunger strike until the demands are met. Paramhans also said that Pravin Togadia and Shiv Sena were in his support.Members of the transgender community have also come out in support of Ram Paramhans. Leader of the transgender community and a prominent social worker, Gulshan Bindu, reached out to Paramhans on Friday to extend support.Seer Ram Paramhans said that all his only demand is the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya as it is the birthplace of Lord Ram. He clarified that the fight is not against the Muslim community.Doctors who are keeping a close watch on the health of Ram Paramhanas said that if he does not break the fast soon, it may affect his health adversely.