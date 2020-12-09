Ram Mandir Foundation Work to Start from Dec 15, Pillars Likely to be Ready by April Next Year, Says Committee

The Ram Mandir Construction Committee in a meeting on Tuesday decided that the foundation work for the construction of Grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will begin after December 15. The technical experts will submit their report to the trust and the committee by December by 15.

During the two-day meeting of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, there was a detailed discussion about the construction of the temple. Nripendra Mishra, who is also the chairman of Shri Ram Temple Construction Committee, was present along with the head of the agencies associated with the construction work.

The temple construction committee along with the team reviewed the preparations for construction in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. The aim of the committee is to complete the construction of the foundation pillar by April next year. The trust is constantly meeting with the engineers to construct the Ram temple.

In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion to strengthen the foundation of the temple with the report related to the investigation of test piling. The treasurer of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Govind Dev Giri Maharaj said that development works will be done in accordance with the grandeur of the Ram temple outside 67 acres. The trust will get the Ram temple constructed in coordination with the Ayodhya district administration.

“CM Yogi Adityanath wants to develop Ayodhya as a Vedic city, which is welcome and appreciated,” Mahant Govind Dev Giri said.