Ram Mandir Trust Denies Reports of Burying ‘Time Capsule’ beneath Ram Temple in Ayodhya

After reports of burying a "time-capsule" 20 feet under the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, General Secretary of Ram Janambhumi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai on Tuesday denied them, saying the media should publish statements only from authorised people.

However, the earlier statement about burying the time capsule was made by a member of the Trust, Kamleshwar Chaupal. In its meeting held on July 18, the date of foundation stone laying ceremony was also revealed to the media by Chaupal.

According to sources, a copper sheet (Taamrpatra) will be placed at the foundation of Ram Janmabhoomi on which a brief history of the temple and the foundation stone laying ceremony will be written. According to sources, this copperplate was considered a time capsule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple on August 5.