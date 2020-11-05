Ram Mandir Trust Invites Designing Ideas From Professionals

Ayodhya, Nov 4: The Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday invited architectural designing suggestions from professionals among the general public. “The Trust invites pro bono suggestions that may be included in the masterplan, which is under preparation for the 70-acre Ram Mandir complex,” it said in an advertisement issued in major national dailies.

The Ram Mandir Trust has hired the leading construction company Larsen and Turbo for the construction of the Ram Mandir. Later, the Trust had also involved the experts and engineers of Tata Consulting and Engineering firm in the construction of the temple.

The Trust has also sought expert suggestions from IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Madras regarding the Foundation of the temple. According to Trust members, they want to build such a grand and strong temple that it must last for at least 1,000 years and must resist all natural calamities Dr Anil Mishra, a Trustee of the Ram Mandir Trust, told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor