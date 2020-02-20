Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ram Mandir Trust Members Meet PM Modi, Invite Him to Visit Ayodhya

The meeting with PM Modi came a day after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, set up recently to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, met for the first time on Wednesday.

Saptak Ghosh | PTI

Updated:February 20, 2020, 7:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Members of the Ram Mandir Trust, including its president Nritya Gopal Das, on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here and invited him to visit Ayodhya.

The meeting came a day after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, set up recently to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, met for the first time on Wednesday.

VHP leader Champat Rai, who was elected as the trust's general secretary, was present at the meet along with treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri.

"We invited the prime minister to visit Ayodhya," Das told reporters after the meeting.

The 15-member trust was constituted by the Narendra Modi government, after the Supreme Court's landmark verdict on November 9 in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case which settled the long-festering religious issue and allowed building of a temple at the disputed site where many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

Announcement of the formation of the trust was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha.

