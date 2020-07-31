Ram Mandir Trust's 'Sweet' Gesture for Foreign Embassies in Delhi Involves 16 Lakh Bikaneri Laddoos

Taking the Indian tradition of distributing sweets on joyous occasions, the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has made special preparations on the occasion of Ram Mandir's 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony as well. The Trust will be sending sweets in form of Bikaneri Laddoos to all foreign embassies in Delhi, along with distribution of sweets in Ayodhya.

According to the officials of the Ram Temple Trust, orders have been placed for 4 lakh packets of laddoos. As per information, each packet will contain four laddoos which will be coming from Lucknow and Delhi.

Preparations are in full swing to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reached the city to take stock of the arrangements ahead of the much-awaited occasion. During a meeting with seers and saints, the chief minister stated that the auspicious moment had come after 500 years of struggle and it would be celebrated like Diwali.

Residents of the city have been asked to light up earthen lamps at their homes on the eve of the foundation stone laying ceremony. To make the celebration merrier, the state’s tourism department is equally participating in the preparations.

The occasion will be live-streamed on Doordarshan so that the devotees across the globe can attend the grand event. Mahant Kanhaiya Das, president of Ayodhya Sant Samiti, said that Diwali will be celebrated in Ayodhya from August 3, while bhajans and other religious activities will also be performed. Saints will also participate in 108 Hanuman Chalisa recitations in the temples.

Meanwhile, roads, railings and walls surrounding the temple area are being painted with murals. Authorities stated that keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in mind, social distancing would be followed throughout the grand event.