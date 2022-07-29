Ram Mandir’s Platform to be Completed in August, Progress Also Made on Parikrama Path, Says Trust

The platform of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be completed in August along with 30-40% of the work on the parikrama path, which is being made of carved stones in the sanctum sanctorum.

Giving details of the construction progress, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, said: “Three-fourths of the construction work of the plinth has been completed. The construction work of plinth stones will be completed in a month. Along with this, work has also been done expeditiously on the sanctum sanctorum. In two months, more than 200 carved pink stones of Bansi Paharpur have been installed. The parikrama path in the west of the sanctum will be completely ready soon.”

The ongoing construction work in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex is being monitored by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The trust is also keeping devotees across the country updated on the progress of the temple’s construction.

Along with the latest update, the trust has also released photos of the stones carved out of the pink sandstones from Rajasthan being installed in the sanctum sanctorum.

Speaking to News18, trust general secretary Champat Rai said: “The pink-coloured sandstones of Bansi Paharpur, carved on the crescent-shaped Parikrama Path to the west of the sanctum, are being installed as per vastu shastra. In two months, five layers of more than 200 carved stones have been completely installed on the Parikrama Marg. The construction work is going on at a fast pace and soon carved stones will be visible from afar.”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here