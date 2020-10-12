Ram Manohar Lohia Dedicated His Life to Strengthening Democracy, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to socialist ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia on his death anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to strengthening democracy. Lohia brought his ideas into practice and was a lifelong adherent to democratic norms and values, Modi said in tweets and described him as an inspiration for the country.

A proponent of socialism, Lohia put ideology above power and held national interest supreme, the prime minister said. Lohia died in 1967 at the age of 57 years. He is credited with bring together opposition forces around his anti-Congress ideology and mounting the first serious challenge to the national party's hegemony in the 1960s when it lost power in several states.