Ram Navami 2019: Observing Fast? Know What to Eat - Date and Significance of Navami
The nine-day long celebration also marks the beginning of Hindu New Year. This year, the festival marked its beginning on April 6 and will end with Ram Navami on April 13.
Children dressed as Hindu Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshman participates in a procession to celebrate the Ram Navami festival in Allahabad. (Image: AFP)
Ram Navami 2019 | Ram Navami, a Hindu festival, is celebrated on the ninth and last day of Chaitra Navratri. The celebration takes place predominantly in northern states during the month of April (Chaitra). The nine-day long celebration also marks the beginning of Hindu New Year. This year, the festival marked its beginning on April 6 and will end with Ram Navami on April 13.
While most of the devotees fast throughout the nine-days of celebration, there are many who observe fast on the first and the last day. In either case, you need not worry about the significance, if you are planning to observe fast on Ram Navami.
Here are a few fast-special recipes that might help in letting go of your hunger pangs.
1. Fruits: It is a great idea to eat fruits as they keep you healthy and ensure proper Vitamin supplement to your body. You can either eat them raw or can make shakes and juices from them. You can also have raw banana and make sabzi from it. Just remember, do not use turmeric, red chilli powder or plain salt while preparing your food.
2. Sabudana Khichdi: Providing an adequate amount of energy to your body, sabudana khichdi is an excellent alternative to your daily breakfast or snacks. You can also use sabudana to make kheer, sabudana vada or eat sabudana papad. Sabudana is full of carbohydrate and starch and gives you enough energy for a few hours.
3. Potato: Potatoes are a great source of carbohydrate and starch and it is always wise to depend on a potato-diet if you running short of money and time. You can either fry potato with little ghee or make halwa with potato. Either way, your day is sorted.
4. Kuttu/Singhare or Rajgriha ka atta: These two types of flour can be a great alternative to your wheat flour, and can be used to prepare chapatti, dosa or halwa. Either way, this flour is sure to give you enough energy. If you prefer a proper meal at daytime, go for chapatis made from either of these flours and aloo ki sabzi.
In addition, you can always depend on dairy products. Consume milk during fasts in the form of tea, coffee, milkshakes or lassi, and can also have paneer. You can also opt for dry-fruits, as they are a good source of energy and keeps your stomach filled. However, do not over-consume dry fruits as they tend to increase body heat.
