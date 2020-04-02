Ram Navami 2020: PM Narendra Modi Wishes People on Lord Ram’s Birthday

New Delhi: Ram Navami is celebrated among Hindus to commemorate the birth of Lord Ram, who was the avatar of God Vishnu. The festival is observed on the ninth day of the Navaratri -- a nine-day festival based on the worship of Goddess Durga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on the special occasion to greet people. “Heartiest congratulations on the holy occasion of Ram Navami to all the citizens of the country. Jai Shri Ram!” the Prime Minister wrote in his tweet in Hindi.

रामनवमी के पावन अवसर पर समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय श्रीराम! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2020

Earlier, PM Modi had taken to his social media accounts to wish countrymen on Navaratri as well.

आज से नवरात्रि शुरू हो रही है। वर्षों से मैं मां की आराधना करता आ रहा हूं। इस बार की साधना मैं मानवता की उपासना करने वाले सभी नर्स, डॉक्टर, मेडिकल स्टाफ, पुलिसकर्मी और मीडियाकर्मी, जो कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में जुटे हैं, के उत्तम स्वास्थ्य, सुरक्षा एवं सिद्धि को समर्पित करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

Not only Navaratri, the Prime Minister wished heartfelt greetings for Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba. He said these festivals were being celebrated at a time when the whole world was battling with a viral pandemic, Modi said although the celebrations would not be like the usual, but they will “strengthen our resolve to overcome our circumstances”.

We are celebrating various festivals across India and also the start of a New Year as per our traditional calendar. Greetings on Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba.May these auspicious occasions bring good health, happiness and prosperity in our lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

According to Hindu mythology, on this day Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya, which coincides with the ninth day in the Hindu month of Chaitra. Devotees, who have been keeping a fast throughout Navaratri, break the fast on this day.

People worship Lord Ram and conduct a ritual called ‘Kanya Bhoj’. Devotees call nine girls for a feast in their homes.

However, since large gatherings play a big part in spreading the coronavirus, a complete lockdown has been imposed by the government. Devotees are expected to steer clear of any gathering as well.

