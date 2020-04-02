Take the pledge to vote

Ram Navami 2020: PM Narendra Modi Wishes People on Lord Ram’s Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on the special occasion to greet people.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 2, 2020, 10:48 AM IST
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Ram Navami is celebrated among Hindus to commemorate the birth of Lord Ram, who was the avatar of God Vishnu. The festival is observed on the ninth day of the Navaratri -- a nine-day festival based on the worship of Goddess Durga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on the special occasion to greet people. “Heartiest congratulations on the holy occasion of Ram Navami to all the citizens of the country. Jai Shri Ram!” the Prime Minister wrote in his tweet in Hindi.

Earlier, PM Modi had taken to his social media accounts to wish countrymen on Navaratri as well.

Not only Navaratri, the Prime Minister wished heartfelt greetings for Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba. He said these festivals were being celebrated at a time when the whole world was battling with a viral pandemic, Modi said although the celebrations would not be like the usual, but they will “strengthen our resolve to overcome our circumstances”.

According to Hindu mythology, on this day Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya, which coincides with the ninth day in the Hindu month of Chaitra. Devotees, who have been keeping a fast throughout Navaratri, break the fast on this day.

People worship Lord Ram and conduct a ritual called ‘Kanya Bhoj’. Devotees call nine girls for a feast in their homes.

However, since large gatherings play a big part in spreading the coronavirus, a complete lockdown has been imposed by the government. Devotees are expected to steer clear of any gathering as well.

