VHP Leader Calls Mamata Banerjee ‘Maricha’, Says She’s Fooling Hindus

As festive fervour grips the denizens of Kolkata, the BJP has accused the ruling TMC of practicing "politics of appeasement" and allowing a particular community to carry arms during festivals, and restricting the other.A state BJP leader has justified carrying of arms as devotees’ “wish and bhakti towards Lord Ram”, even as the West Bengal police is keeping a vigil to avoid any clash during Ram Navami on Sunday.“We are not asking anyone to carry arms during the Ram Navami procession. If someone is carrying arms, then it is there wish and bhakti towards Lord Ram. We can’t help it,” state BJP secretary Sayantan Basu said.A female member of Anjani Putra Sena in Howrah is seen toting a 'trishul' despite administration's advisory against carrying arms (News18)Further, the saffron party leader alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had allowed members of Muslim community to carry arms during Muharram but was “harassing” BJP workers during Ram Navami procession.“It is unfortunate to see government’s kindness during Muharram where they allow Muslims to carry arms. But every year they try to create issues during Ram Navami. Why such biases? The rallies in some parts of Bengal have already started and I would like to request the state administration not to harass our workers,” Basu said.For the first time, the Trinamool Congress party in the state has organised rallies on Ram Navami in an effort to prove that Hindu festivals are not monopoly of the BJP.The move seems to have come after a saffron party procession on the occasion last year turned out to be a success in West Bengal.“Mamata Banerjee’s party celebrating Ram Navami shows the change is inevitable in Bengal. It seems that Banerjee has bowed down before Hindutva,” Vishva Hindu Parishad joint general secretary Surendra Jain told News18 over phone.Echoing Basu’s sentiments, Jain said, “Bengal government is harassing our supporters and preventing them from organising Ram Navami procession. In Burdwan, TMC goons set our pandals on fire and threatened our supporters. But I would like to tell them that no one can force us from organising the rally. I would like to question the Bengal government that do Muslims take permission before Muharram procession?”The VHP leader compared Banerjee to mythical demon Maricha, who was an ally of Ravana.“Mamata is acting like Maricha of Ramayana and befooling the Hindu samaj. But she is exposed now. People in Bengal understood that her politics of appeasement will not help her in the long run and therefore she has decided to celebrate Ram Navami,” he said.Meanwhile, the district and city police have alerted all police stations. Additional police forces, including Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed at all the sensitive areas including Metiabruz, Kidderpore, Watgunge and Park Circus.All the bordering areas – mainly communally sensitive areas – have been also put on high alert. Flying squad were pressed in to action at places like Hooghly, Howrah, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Murshidabad and Malda. Police officers in sensitive areas have requested people to maintain peace and harmony.ADG Law and Order, West Bengal, Anuj Sharma said, “Our officers are working hard to ensure peace during the processions. We are prepared to tackle any law and order situation.”Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked the state Home Department to take adequate measures to prevent display of arms during Ram Navami processions on March 25.Recently, speaking at the administrative meeting in Hooghly district, CM had said, “The local police should prepare a list of local clubs, NGOs, temples, mosques and churches in the area to prevent any communal tension.”