Ram Niwas Goel (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Ram Niwas of AAP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Ram Niwas Goel is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Shahdara constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: MLA of Shahdara and Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly. Ram Niwas Goel's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 72 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 5 crore which includes Rs. 61 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 4.4 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 7.4 lakh of which Rs. 3.3 lakh is self income. Ram Niwas Goel's has total liabilities of Rs. 8 lakh.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Shahdara are: Indu (BSP), Narender Nath (INC), Ram Niwas Goel (AAP), Sanjay Goyal (BJP), Allah Bakash (RJP), Nishant Sharma (PBI), Ranjana Munesh Chauhan (BSNP), Vimla (SBP).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Ram Niwas Goel (AAP) in 2020 Shahdara elections.Click here for live election results of Ram Niwas Goel candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.