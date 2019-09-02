Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ram Rahim's Follower Detained After Trying to Breach Parliament's Premises With a Knife

The man, identified as Sagar Insa, attempted to enter the Parliament House on a motorbike through a gate near Vijay Chowk when he was stopped and detained.

News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
Ram Rahim's Follower Detained After Trying to Breach Parliament's Premises With a Knife
Police takes away the man who tried to enter the Parliament on Monday.(Image : ANI)
A man was detained after he attempted to enter the Parliament’s premises on Monday morning. He had allegedly been carrying a knife and was sloganeering for Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

According to reports, the man, who was identified as Sagar Insa — a resident of Laxmi Nagar, was donned in a black shirt and jeans. He attempted to enter the Parliament House on a motorbike through a gate near Vijay Chowk when he was stopped and taken to Parliament Police Station.

The man is said to have been filming the building from outside. Police sources, however, said that this is not a failure of security and the 26-year-old had been mentally agitated.

“This is not a failure of security as the person was nabbed in time. After the parliament attack (of 2001), security here is almost impregnable. We do regular mock drills and upgrade,” police sources said.

In December last year, a similar incident took place after a taxi rammed into the barricading pole at an entry point setting off the security alert.

