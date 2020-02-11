Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Ram Singh Netaji (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Ram Singh Netaji of AAP Leading
Live election result status of Ram Singh Netaji (राम सिंह नेताजी) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Badarpur seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Ram Singh Netaji has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Ram Singh Netaji is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Badarpur constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Agriculturist. Ram Singh Netaji's educational qualifications are: 5th Pass and is 64 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 80.1 crore which includes Rs. 30.4 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 49.7 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 1.7 crore of which Rs. 81.1 lakh is self income. Ram Singh Netaji's has total liabilities of Rs. 6 crore.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Badarpur are: Jagdish Chand (CPM), Narayan Dutt Sharma (BSP), Pramod Kumar Yadav (INC), Ram Singh Netaji (AAP), Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (BJP), Brijnarayan Mishra (RRP), Yadubansh Singh (PBI), Sanjeev Kumar (JAP), Om Prakash Gupta (IND), Chhote Lal Gupta (IND).
- 2020 Results
-
