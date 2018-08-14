Ram Temple Activist Vedanti Keeps Donkeys, How Can He Protect Cows: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath once again stressed on the need to ensure ‘safety of cows’ and slammed former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti, saying he can only keep some donkeys and not protect cows.He was addressing a group of sages at the inauguration of a ‘gaushala’ (cow shelter) in Ayodhya when Yogi Adityanath made the remark against Vedanti and urged the saints to take care of cows.“Cows are still on the roads in Ayodhya. There will be two cow shelters made here, one will be in a rural area while the other one will be in the municipal area,” CM Adityanath said.The chief minister took a jibe at the senior member of Ram Janam Bhumi Nyas, Vedanti for not making enough efforts to safeguard cows. The UP CM said that people who speak on the Ram temple issue, should also take care of cows, emphasising that the “real dharma lies in temples, rivers and cows”.“People have dedicated their lives for taking care of cows. There are many saints on this stage but Vedanti ji is interested in keeping donkeys, he cannot keep cows. Unlike him, other saints can keep at least five cows and look after them,” said Adityanath.The BJP leader further said that he would not consider Vedanti’s invitation to visit until he gets a cow shelter made.The chief minister also paid homage to former Mahant of the Digamber Akhada and pioneer of the Ram Temple movement, Ramkrishna Paramhans, on his death anniversary.