Ram Temple Construction Committee Chief to Meet UP CM Today Ahead of Visiting Ayodhya

Nripendra Mishra on Saturday will perform a puja at the makeshift temple in Ayodhya, after which he will meet Mahant Dinenra Das along with members of Shri Ram Janambhumi Teertha Kshetra, the trust set up to oversee the temple construction.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 28, 2020, 5:20 PM IST
Ram Temple Construction Committee Chief to Meet UP CM Today Ahead of Visiting Ayodhya
Lucknow: Ram Temple Construction Committee chief Nripendra Mishra will meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, a day ahead of visiting Ayodhya to initiate the process of preparing the blueprint of construction of the Ram temple.

Mishra will meet Adityanath at 5:30 pm. This will be his first visit to Ayodhya after being appointed as chairman of the committee.

Mishra on Saturday will perform a puja at the makeshift temple in Ayodhya, after which he will meet Mahant Dinenra Das along with members of Shri Ram Janambhumi Teertha Kshetra, the trust set up to oversee the temple construction.

Mishra will also finalise the place where the idol of Ram Lalla will be relocated from the makeshift temple during the construction -- it is expected that the relocation will take place before Navratri that begins from March 25.

The date for the construction of the Ram Temple is likely to be finalised in the next meeting of Shri Ram Janambhumi Teertha Kshetra Trust, some time next month.

