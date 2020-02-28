Ram Temple Construction Committee Chief to Meet UP CM Today Ahead of Visiting Ayodhya
Nripendra Mishra on Saturday will perform a puja at the makeshift temple in Ayodhya, after which he will meet Mahant Dinenra Das along with members of Shri Ram Janambhumi Teertha Kshetra, the trust set up to oversee the temple construction.
(Photo for representation)
Lucknow: Ram Temple Construction Committee chief Nripendra Mishra will meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, a day ahead of visiting Ayodhya to initiate the process of preparing the blueprint of construction of the Ram temple.
Mishra will meet Adityanath at 5:30 pm. This will be his first visit to Ayodhya after being appointed as chairman of the committee.
Mishra on Saturday will perform a puja at the makeshift temple in Ayodhya, after which he will meet Mahant Dinenra Das along with members of Shri Ram Janambhumi Teertha Kshetra, the trust set up to oversee the temple construction.
Mishra will also finalise the place where the idol of Ram Lalla will be relocated from the makeshift temple during the construction -- it is expected that the relocation will take place before Navratri that begins from March 25.
The date for the construction of the Ram Temple is likely to be finalised in the next meeting of Shri Ram Janambhumi Teertha Kshetra Trust, some time next month.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vivo Z6 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Processor, 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official
- Save Money For a New House on This Super Earth That Scientists Are Sure Can Host Life
- There is Red Snow Falling in Antarctica But is Not All Doom And Gloom
- How 81-Year-Old TikTok Star Became Internet's Favourite Grandpa With Quirky Cooking Videos
- Meet the Young Girls from a Maharashtra Village Trying to Represent India in World Robotics