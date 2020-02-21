Ram Temple Construction to Start in 6 Months, Says Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das
The trust was formed in adherence to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute in November last year.
New Delhi: Members of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust setup to oversee construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, during its first meeting at Greater Kailash - I in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Ram Janam Bhoomi Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (C) is also seen. (PTI Photo)
Gwalior: President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Friday said the Ram temple in Ayodhya will come up where the deity dwells and it would be on the lines of the model displayed earlier.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the formation of the 15-member trust in Parliament on February 5. It has seven members, five nominated members and three trustees. The trust was formed in adherence to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute in November last year.
"The temple will be built where Lord Ram dwells in Ayodhya. It will be on the lines of the model shown earlier. It (temple) might see a slight change. Neither will the temple be built on chanda (offerings) nor with government finance. It will be constructed with people's help," he told reporters here.
He said the date of construction with be finalised in the next meeting of the trust, adding that it would start in the next six months.
He said heads of 'akharas' in Ayodhya will meet shortly in connection with the temple construction.
Das brushed aside talk of some seers being upset at not being included in the Trust.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of Festival, Indian-American Entrepreneur Launches 'Holi Ghee' to Pay Homage to Desi Sweets
- Bhoot Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Film Can Make You Spill Your Popcorn
- Video of Sidharth Shukla Sweating it Out in Gym Post Bigg Boss 13 Goes Viral, Watch Here
- Google is Throwing Out Apps That Bother Users With Adverts; Almost 600 Have Been Binned
- Mentally Unsound Man Poses as Doctor, Prescribes Medicines to Patients in Madhya Pradesh