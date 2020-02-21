Take the pledge to vote

Ram Temple Construction to Start in 6 Months, Says Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

The trust was formed in adherence to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute in November last year.

PTI

February 21, 2020
Ram Temple Construction to Start in 6 Months, Says Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das
New Delhi: Members of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust setup to oversee construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, during its first meeting at Greater Kailash - I in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Ram Janam Bhoomi Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (C) is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Gwalior: President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Friday said the Ram temple in Ayodhya will come up where the deity dwells and it would be on the lines of the model displayed earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the formation of the 15-member trust in Parliament on February 5. It has seven members, five nominated members and three trustees. The trust was formed in adherence to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute in November last year.

"The temple will be built where Lord Ram dwells in Ayodhya. It will be on the lines of the model shown earlier. It (temple) might see a slight change. Neither will the temple be built on chanda (offerings) nor with government finance. It will be constructed with people's help," he told reporters here.

He said the date of construction with be finalised in the next meeting of the trust, adding that it would start in the next six months.

He said heads of 'akharas' in Ayodhya will meet shortly in connection with the temple construction.

Das brushed aside talk of some seers being upset at not being included in the Trust.

