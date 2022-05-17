Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Work on Super Structure to Begin Soon after Plinth is Ready in Aug, Says Official

The final construction of the super structure of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya would begin soon after the completion of the plinth in August, said a senior temple trust official.

The construction of the plinth with granite stone started in February.

“With the phased completion of the plinth, the construction of the final super structure will commence soon. The super structure will be made of carved Rajasthan Bansi Paharpur stone. The carving work has already begun. So far, 75,000 cft stone carving is completed. The total requirement for the super structure is approximately 4.45 lakh cft stone,” the official said.

The official said the plinth in the garbh griha (sanctum sanctorum) is complete.

“About 17,000 stones (5ft x 2.5 ft x 3 ft) will be used in the construction of the plinth. Good quality granite has been procured from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The Container Corporation of India and Ministry of Railways has extended full support for speedy movement of granite to Ayodhya,” the official said.

The temple trust had earlier said the temple would open for darshan by the end of 2023. “The construction work of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, a three-storey structure with garbh griha and five mandapas is proceeding as per schedule,” the official said.

The design and drawing of the foundation of parkota is also in the final stages of technical scrutiny, with various options being examined considering the security and convenience of the pilgrims, the official said.

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मन्दिर विश्व में भारतीय स्थापत्य कला का अनुपम उदाहरण होगा। जन्मभूमि मन्दिर के प्रस्तावित मॉडल के कुछ चित्र। Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir will be a unique example of Indian architecture. Here are some photos of the proposed model. जय श्री राम! Jai Shri Ram! pic.twitter.com/8kJ4qEYah2 — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) August 4, 2020

“Another important activity is the work related to the pilgrimage facilitation centre. The broad contours of the centre are being finalised with the understanding that it will provide for a modular addition with the increasing numbers of pilgrims. Accordingly, the utility services within the complex have been planned,” the official of the trust added.

A master plan of roads, railway overbridge, water and sewage, mini smart city, including earmarking for hotels, is also top priority for the local administration, the official added.

Nripendra Misra, chairman, construction committee, held review meetings in Ayodhya with officials from companies such as Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consulting Engineers and B Sompura Architect and Design Associates involved in the project.

