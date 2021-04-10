Ram Mandir to be Completed by 2024, No Issue More Imp Till Then: VHP Chief on Kashi Temple Dispute

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar on Saturday said the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed by 2024, according to reports. In response to the recent court judgement allowing an archaeological survey of the disputed Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanwapi mosque premises, Kumar told the Indian Express: “The VHP and saints have decided that Ram Janmabhoomi is a major issue and will be completed first. Ramlala will be installed inside the garbhagriha. This work will be completed by 2024. Till then, no other issue will be taken up.”

This week a Varanasi court on a plea pending before it since 2019, asked the Uttar Pradesh government to get examined the disputed premises by a five-member team of the Archaeological Survey of India at its expense. Vijay Shankar Rastogi in his plea had contended that the Gyanwapi Mosque in Varanasi is a part of Vishveshwar Temple.

The court also stipulated that at least two members of the five-member team of eminent archaeologists should be from the minority community.

Stating that the court order of the Kashi temple issue is in its legal phase to determine the historical facts that are already “known”, Kumar said no other matter will be taken by the VHP before 2024, “We are focused on the jhanki (Ayodhya) at present. We have received donations for it (the Ram temple) from across the country. The temple will be completed by 2024. We will not consider Kashi and Mathura till then,” he said.

Meanwhile, the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August. Amid the chanting of shlokas, Modi consecrated the very first bricks for the temple at the spot where many devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here