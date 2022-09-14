Ram Temple to Open for Devotees In December 2023; Construction Work In Full Swing

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will open its door to visitors by December 2023, Vice President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Champat Rai has said. The construction of the temple’s first floor will also be completed soon, he added.

Apart from this, the construction work of the structure including the Garbha Griha and five mandaps have started in full swing. The plinth, which is 6.5m or 21 feet high, has been completed, a statement by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra said.

The construction work of the temple is progressing on time and according to plan.

दिसंबर 2023 तक अयोध्या जी में श्री रामभक्त प्रभु श्री रामलला जी के दर्शन कर पाएँगे। मंदिर के प्रथम तल का निर्माण कार्य पूरा हो जाएगा और सूर्य के उत्तरायण होते ही शुभ मुहूर्त में मंदिर की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा हो जाएगी। बोलो जय श्री राम। — Champat Rai (@ChampatRaiVHP) September 14, 2022

In two years, since Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the temple, on August 5, 2020, over 40 per cent of its construction has been completed.

A Supreme Court verdict of November 9, 2019 paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Details of construction

For the plinth, approximately 17,000 granite stone blocks of size 5ft X 2.5ft X 3ft have been used by the interlocking arrangement. Each granite stones weighs nearly three tons. The entire plinth area is around 3,500 square feet, and this will form the base of the temple, the statement said.

The temple’s superstructure is being constructed using the Rajasthan sandstone from Bansi Paharpur of the Bharatpur district. Around 4.75 lakh cubic feet of this sandstone will be used in the entire construction. Till now, around 40 per cent of this has been carved for and is ready to be used.

For the temple’s Garbha Griha, flooring, railing, door frames and arches, the white Makrana Marble stone, also from Rajasthan will be used.

There will also be a Pilgrimage Facilitation Centre, for the convenience of devotees visiting the temple. This will have facilities for depositing shoes and other personal items, along with toilets, places of drinking water etc. The pilgrimage centre will have a waiting hall with the capacity of 5,000 people.

The quantity of stones used for the project is — around eight to nine lakh cubic feet of carved sandstone for the “parkota” (rampart), 6.37 lakh cubic feet of uncarved granite for the plinth, about 4.7 lakh cubic feet of carved pink sandstone for the main temple among other things, Champat Rai told PTI.

History of the Ayodhya issue

The construction of the temple, and its demolition goes back to when Babri Masjid was demolished by Hindu mobs in 1992. This happened as many Hindus believed the masjid was constructed on the ruins of a temple.

After years of legal battle, in a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court based on the evidence of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) confirmed the ruins of a building that was not islamic.

In a landmark judgement given out by a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the court ruled that the Hindu parties would get 2.77 acres of disputed land while a trust would be formed to monitor the construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya.

The Muslim parties would get alternative land; the Sunni Waqf board has been allotted 5 acres of suitable land.

The Supreme Court judgement came nine years after the 2:1 judgment of the Allahabad High Court which ordered a three-way division of the disputed land between three parties — Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhara and the Sunni Waqf Board.

