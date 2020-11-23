News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Ram Temple Trust Chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Put on Oxygen Support: Hospital

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

The seer was taken to a hospital in Ayodhya after he complained of breathlessness, but doctors had referred him to the Lucknow hospital as his condition was 'serious'.

Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is admitted to a hospital here, was put on oxygen support on Monday as he complained of difficulty in breathing, according to a health bulletin. Das was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on November 9 for thromboembolism. The seer was taken to a hospital in Ayodhya after he complained of breathlessness, but doctors had referred him to the Lucknow hospital as his condition was "serious".

A bulletin said the 80-year-old seer was put on oxygen support after he complained of difficulty in breathing. He has been kept under the watch of critical-care experts, who are monitoring him throughout the day.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...