Ram Temple Trust Collects Rs 3,200 Crore in Donations Till March 31, 11 Crore Families Part of Campaign

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Sunday said a total of Rs 3,200 crore was collected through people’s donation for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya till March 31 this year.

He said this sum was collected after a campaign for collection with 11 crore families at five crore eleven lakh places across the country.

Rai made the revelations while talking to reporters after a meeting of the Trust’s office bearers under the chairpersonship of Ram Temple Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra.

Mishra reached Ayodhya on Sunday to review the ongoing construction of the Ram temple.

After a meeting of the trust’s office bearers and the representatives of various construction companies and building and architectural experts, Mishra also visited the construction site and took stock of the work.

In the meeting, he also discussed the material used in laying the foundation of the temple.

Rai said the engineering experts who attended the meeting belonged to IIT-Delhi, IIT-Guwahati, IITR-Chennai and NIT-Surat.

Former director of IIT Delhi, BS Raju, director of IIT Guwahati TG Sitharam, director of NIT Surat SR Gandhi, director of Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, Gopal Krishnan and professors of IIT Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai had done study and homework over a long period for construction of the temple, he said.

During the meeting, nine members of the trust were present in Ayodhya and six joined the meeting virtually.

About the foundation work, Rai said that for around two months digging of foundation was carried out.

During the ongoing filling process, around 44 layers of 300 mm each will be laid. Thereafter, each layer will be compressed with simple and vibrating rollers. In April, the Ram Temple Construction Committee had started the filling work with the target of completing 1.25 lakh cubic metre dug-up ground by the end of September.

