Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » India
2-min read

Ram Temple Trust Has Its Address in Delhi's GK: Hindu Parties' Spirited 93-year-old Lawyer K Parasaran's Home

A former attorney general, K Parasaran worked relentlessly since the Supreme Court embarked upon the legal adjudication of the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ram Temple Trust Has Its Address in Delhi's GK: Hindu Parties' Spirited 93-year-old Lawyer K Parasaran's Home
File photo of veteran lawyer K Parasaran (centre) with his associates at the Supreme Court. (News18)

New Delhi: The Ram Temple Trust cleared by the Union Cabinet and announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has an address in Delhi’s tony Greater Kailash Colony.

A trust named 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra' is registered at R-20, GK-1, in the national capital, the address of senior Supreme Court lawyer K Parasaran, who fought on behalf of the Hindu parties.

Since the hearing in one of the oldest title suits in the country came to an end last year, Parasaran, 93, has had quite an itinerary after having led the legal battle.

A former attorney general, Parasaran has worked relentlessly since the Supreme Court embarked upon the legal adjudication of the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.

One of the most-fiercely fought cases in the country's judicial history witnessed the veteran lawyer holding the fort from the front for the Hindu parties.

Assisted by a team of young associates, it was Parasaran's spiritual relationship he felt with Ram that kept the nonagenarian lawyer going. He worked on each and every aspect of the case before the hearing began every day at 10.30am and after the day wrapped up at 4pm or 5pm.

Parasaran was assisted by lawyers PV Yogeshwaran, Anirudh Sharma, Sridhar Pottaraju, Aditi Dani, Ashwin Kumar DS and Bhakti Vardhan Singh.

The team was enthralled to see Parasaran's energy at his age — his elephantine memory had all important cases at his fingertips and research was as simple as him recalling a leaf out of his long book as an advocate.

Parasaran faced senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan from the Muslim side, who is known for throwing antics in the courtroom besides his extensive submissions.

But Parasaran didn't lose his cool even once in the last 40 days — even when Dhavan tore up pages or called somebody's arguments from the Hindu side as foolish.

And when the arguments concluded on October 16, Parasaran waited for 15 minutes to meet Dhavan outside the court and get a photograph with him. His message was simple but loud — lawyers may fight inside the courtroom, but the country should know they aren't fighting otherwise.

Parasaran's photograph with Dhavan right after the Supreme Court reserved its judgment in the Ayodhya case must serve as a reminder that whatever the verdict be, harmony must live on.

Earlier in the day, the Union Home Ministry said the Uttar Pradesh government had already issued the allotment letter of a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for construction of a mosque, as directed by the Supreme Court.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram