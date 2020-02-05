Ram Temple Trust Has Its Address in Delhi's GK: Hindu Parties' Spirited 93-year-old Lawyer K Parasaran's Home

New Delhi: The Ram Temple Trust cleared by the Union Cabinet and announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has an address in Delhi’s tony Greater Kailash Colony.

A trust named 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra' is registered at R-20, GK-1, in the national capital, the address of senior Supreme Court lawyer K Parasaran, who fought on behalf of the Hindu parties.

Since the hearing in one of the oldest title suits in the country came to an end last year, Parasaran, 93, has had quite an itinerary after having led the legal battle.

A former attorney general, Parasaran has worked relentlessly since the Supreme Court embarked upon the legal adjudication of the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.

One of the most-fiercely fought cases in the country's judicial history witnessed the veteran lawyer holding the fort from the front for the Hindu parties.

Assisted by a team of young associates, it was Parasaran's spiritual relationship he felt with Ram that kept the nonagenarian lawyer going. He worked on each and every aspect of the case before the hearing began every day at 10.30am and after the day wrapped up at 4pm or 5pm.

Parasaran was assisted by lawyers PV Yogeshwaran, Anirudh Sharma, Sridhar Pottaraju, Aditi Dani, Ashwin Kumar DS and Bhakti Vardhan Singh.

The team was enthralled to see Parasaran's energy at his age — his elephantine memory had all important cases at his fingertips and research was as simple as him recalling a leaf out of his long book as an advocate.

Parasaran faced senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan from the Muslim side, who is known for throwing antics in the courtroom besides his extensive submissions.

But Parasaran didn't lose his cool even once in the last 40 days — even when Dhavan tore up pages or called somebody's arguments from the Hindu side as foolish.

And when the arguments concluded on October 16, Parasaran waited for 15 minutes to meet Dhavan outside the court and get a photograph with him. His message was simple but loud — lawyers may fight inside the courtroom, but the country should know they aren't fighting otherwise.

Parasaran's photograph with Dhavan right after the Supreme Court reserved its judgment in the Ayodhya case must serve as a reminder that whatever the verdict be, harmony must live on.

Earlier in the day, the Union Home Ministry said the Uttar Pradesh government had already issued the allotment letter of a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for construction of a mosque, as directed by the Supreme Court.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.