Ram Temple Trust Says 'Bhumi Pujan' in First Week of August, PM Modi Likely to Visit Ayodhya

At a key meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday evening to discuss the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, it was decided that 'Bhumi Pujan' of the construction area will be done either on August 3 or August 5. The date will depend on when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is able to visit the site.

This will be Modi's first visit to Ayodhya and the Ram temple area.

While most members of the trust reached Ayodhya for the meeting, three members attended the discussion via video conferencing.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust said Larsen & Toubro is collecting samples for soil testing and a drawing of the temple's foundation will be made on basis of the strength of soil 60 metres below. "The work to lay down the foundation will begin on basis of the drawing," he said.

"It was discussed that 10 Crore families across four lakh localities of the country will be contacted after monsoon and, when the situation becomes normal, for financial support to build the temple," he added. "After the situation becomes normal, the funds are collected and all drawings for the construction of the temple are complete, we think the construction will be completed within three to 3.5 years."