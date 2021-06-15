Ram Temple Trust Slams Oppn Over Allegations in Ayodhya Land Purchase, Says Land is of Premium Value

The Ram Janmbhoomi Trust on Tuesday took to Twitter to issue a factual report on the controversial land purchase deal in Ayodhya that has become the bone of contention between the BJP and the opposition parties.

The statement put out by the trust, laid emphasis on the transparency of the deal and also explained the price difference of the plot of land in Ayodhya. It further added that the plot of land is located next to the road approaching the Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir and is of premium value.

The details of the reports are as follows,

The report issued was in response to the charges leveled against the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust by Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Samajwadi Party leader Pawan Pandey who alleged that the general secretary of the trust, Champat Rai had purchased a piece of land worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore.

According to the two opposition leaders, Sultan Ansari on March 18 purchased the land in Bag Bjaisi village that falls under Sadar tehsil of Ayodhya district and measuring 1.208 hectares from its original owner Kusum Pathak, the wife of Harish Kumar Pathak for Rs 2 crore which was sold to Champat Rai on the same day by Sultan Ansari for a price of Rs 18.50 crore.

Earlier on Monday, Congress called for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the purchase deal. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the land deal was a ‘big scam’ committed using funds collected from devotees and urged the Prime Minister to answer the nation. This was termed by the BJP as an attempt to ‘defame’ and ‘derail’ the temple construction.

The allegations were further refuted by the Trust who in an earlier statement said that the current sellers had a registered agreement years ago at a price. They sold the land to the Trust after the sale deed on March 18.

“After the Supreme Court order, a lot of people started coming to Ayodhya to purchase land, and as the UP government is also purchasing a lot of land for development works, the land price increased suddenly. The land on which discussion has started is very close to the railway station and therefore, is at a very important location. All the land purchased by the Trust is purchased at a price much lower than the market price." the statement read.

