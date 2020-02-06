Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » India
1-min read

Ram Temple Work to Begin in April This Year: Trustee

The exact date, however, will be finalised in the first meeting of the Trust, trustee Swami Devgiri Maharaj said.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ram Temple Work to Begin in April This Year: Trustee
A man holds a brick reading "Jai Shree Ram" as bricks of the old Babri Masjid are piled up in Ayodhya. (AP photo)

Pune: The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will commence either on Ram Navmi or Akshaya Tritiya in April, Swami Govind Devgiri Maharaj, a trustee of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust said here on Thursday.

The exact date, however, will be finalised in the first meeting of the Trust, he said. Swami Devgiri Maharaj was talking to reporters here, a day after the Modi government constituted an independent 15-member Trust, including him, to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"I welcome Modi government's decision to form a trust for the establishment of Ram mandir in Ayodhya. The construction of the temple will commence either on Ram Navmi (April 2) or Akshaya Tritiya (April 26) this year as discussed during a meeting at Prayagraj," he said.

"However, the date will be finalised during the first meeting of the trust," the Swami added.

"Many people wanted that a Ram temple be built in Ayodhya...It will not just be a monument dedicated to Lord Ram, but a symbol of the country," he said.

"We will complete its construction in the next two years," he said. Swami Devgiri thanked 'karsevaks' and late Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal for their contribution in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram