Rama Navami 2020: All You Need to Know

Rama Navami is considered as an important festival for people following the Hindu religion. The day is celebrated on the ninth day in the month of Chaitra, which is the first month in the Hindu lunar calendar.

The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama and is also the culmination of Navratri. This year the festival will fall on April 2.

Lord Rama, who is considered to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu was born in the Treta Yug to King Dashratha and Queen Kaushalya in Ayodhya.

As per the religious beliefs, worshipping him on this day removes bad powers and allows the entrance of divine power on Earth.

Devotees keep a day-long fast, that begins in the morning and goes on till the next morning. Some believers also organise bhajans and kirtans. There are devotees who keep a strict fast and do not drink water or eat food, while some observe a milder fast in which they can consume water and fruits.

Since the place of his birth is Ayodhya, the celebrations in the city too are remarkable. People come from various parts of the world to take a holy dip in the Sarayu river and be a part of the other celebrations.

