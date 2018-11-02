'Biographer of Gandhi Can't Teach a Course on Gandhi in His City': Guha Won't Teach at Gujarat Univ

Due to circumstances beyond my control, I shall not be joining Ahmedabad University. I wish AU well; it has fine faculty and an outstanding Vice Chancellor. And may the spirit of Gandhi one day come alive once more in his native Gujarat. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) November 1, 2018

Noted historian and biographer Ramachandra Guha announced Thursday that he will not join Ahmedabad University (AU) as its faculty member due to "circumstances beyond his control".Guha made the announcement through a tweet."Due to circumstances beyond my control, I shall not be joining Ahmedabad University. I wish AU well; it has fine faculty and an outstanding Vice Chancellor. And may the spirit of Gandhi one day come alive once more in his native Gujarat," he said.Guha did not elaborate on the circumstances which led him to take this decision. However when a Twitter user pointed out that a historian of his repute cannot teach at the institute of his choice, he posted that ..."a biographer of Gandhi cannot teach a course on Gandhi in Gandhi's own city".On October 16, the varsity had announced that Guha will join it as 'Shrenik Lalbhai Chair' Professor of Humanities and director of the Gandhi Winter School.Vice Chancellor Pankaj Chandra was not available for his comments upon Guha's announcement Thursday. Ahmedabad University is a private, non-profit university that offers under-graduate, graduate and doctoral programmes in areas, including engineering, business management, science and the humanities.Guha has penned a number of books, the latest being "Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World, 1914-1948" which have received critical acclaim.