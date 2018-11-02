English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Biographer of Gandhi Can't Teach a Course on Gandhi in His City': Guha Won't Teach at Gujarat Univ
On October 16, the varsity had announced that Guha will join it as 'Shrenik Lalbhai Chair' Professor of Humanities and director of the Gandhi Winter School.
File photo of Ramachandra Guha. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Ahmedabad: Noted historian and biographer Ramachandra Guha announced Thursday that he will not join Ahmedabad University (AU) as its faculty member due to "circumstances beyond his control".
Guha made the announcement through a tweet.
"Due to circumstances beyond my control, I shall not be joining Ahmedabad University. I wish AU well; it has fine faculty and an outstanding Vice Chancellor. And may the spirit of Gandhi one day come alive once more in his native Gujarat," he said.
Guha did not elaborate on the circumstances which led him to take this decision. However when a Twitter user pointed out that a historian of his repute cannot teach at the institute of his choice, he posted that ..."a biographer of Gandhi cannot teach a course on Gandhi in Gandhi's own city".
On October 16, the varsity had announced that Guha will join it as 'Shrenik Lalbhai Chair' Professor of Humanities and director of the Gandhi Winter School.
Vice Chancellor Pankaj Chandra was not available for his comments upon Guha's announcement Thursday. Ahmedabad University is a private, non-profit university that offers under-graduate, graduate and doctoral programmes in areas, including engineering, business management, science and the humanities.
Guha has penned a number of books, the latest being "Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World, 1914-1948" which have received critical acclaim.
Guha made the announcement through a tweet.
Due to circumstances beyond my control, I shall not be joining Ahmedabad University. I wish AU well; it has fine faculty and an outstanding Vice Chancellor. And may the spirit of Gandhi one day come alive once more in his native Gujarat.— Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) November 1, 2018
"Due to circumstances beyond my control, I shall not be joining Ahmedabad University. I wish AU well; it has fine faculty and an outstanding Vice Chancellor. And may the spirit of Gandhi one day come alive once more in his native Gujarat," he said.
Guha did not elaborate on the circumstances which led him to take this decision. However when a Twitter user pointed out that a historian of his repute cannot teach at the institute of his choice, he posted that ..."a biographer of Gandhi cannot teach a course on Gandhi in Gandhi's own city".
Or, more precisely, a biographer of Gandhi cannot teach a course on Gandhi in Gandhi’s own city. https://t.co/5snAdeIXMc— Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) November 2, 2018
On October 16, the varsity had announced that Guha will join it as 'Shrenik Lalbhai Chair' Professor of Humanities and director of the Gandhi Winter School.
Vice Chancellor Pankaj Chandra was not available for his comments upon Guha's announcement Thursday. Ahmedabad University is a private, non-profit university that offers under-graduate, graduate and doctoral programmes in areas, including engineering, business management, science and the humanities.
Guha has penned a number of books, the latest being "Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World, 1914-1948" which have received critical acclaim.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here is What Nick Jonas Has Planned for Priyanka Chopra on Their Wedding Sangeet
- Avengers 4: Kevin Feige Reveals the Real Reason Behind Post-Credit Scenes and It's Not What You Think
- Delhi Auto Driver is Winning Internet's Respect for His Initiative to Help Women Travel Safe
- World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video
- 'She Took an I-Pill, But Hadn't Even Had Sex': Doctors Reveal How Most Indians Don't Get Any Sex Education
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...