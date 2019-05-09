Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ramadan 2019: Iftar-Sehri Time Table, Timings for Delhi

The Sehri and Iftar timings keep on changing with each passing day depending on sunrise and sunset timings.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 9, 2019, 9:41 PM IST
Muslim men offering namaz (Representational photo: Reuters)
Ramadan Sehri -Iftar Time Table 2019| The holiest month for Muslims, Ramadan 2019, began in India from May 7 and will end after 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the ‘Shawwal’ moon, which will mark the start of the tenth month of the lunar Islamic calendar and the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr. Muslims observe the Ramadan fast by abstaining from food and drink from dawn to dusk. Each Ramadan day begins with the devout waking up for Sehri, or pre-dawn meals, and ends at sunset with Iftar. Families and friends typically gather together to break the fast by eating dates and drinking water or milk.

Ramadan 2019 | The Sehri and Iftar timings keep on changing with each passing day depending on sunrise and sunset timings. Ramadan’s Sehri and Iftar timing also vary according to geographical location. Follow this Sehri and Iftar time table for Ramadan 2019 in Delhi will help you keep track of when fasting begins and ends.

Ramadan 2019: Iftar-Sehri Timetable and Timings For Delhi

DATE DAY SEHRI IFTAR

07 May Tue 04:09 AM 7:01 PM

08 May Wed 04:08 AM 7:01 PM

09 May Thu 04:07 AM 7:02 PM

10 May Fri 04:06 AM 7:03 PM

11 May Sat 04:05 AM 7:03 PM

12 May Sun 04:04 AM 7:04 PM

13 May Mon 04:03 AM 7:04 PM

14 May Tue 04:02 AM 7:05 PM

15 May Wed 04:01 AM 7:06 PM

16 May Thu 04:00 AM 7:06 PM

17 May Fri 04:00 AM 7:07 PM

18 May Sat 03:59 AM 7:07 PM

19 May Sun 03:58 AM 7:08 PM

20 May Mon 03:57 AM 7:09 PM

21 May Tue 03:57 AM 7:09 PM

22 May Wed 03:56 AM 7:10 PM

23 May Thu 03:55 AM 7:10 PM

24 May Fri 03:55 AM 7:11 PM

25 May Sat 03:54 AM 7:11 PM

26 May Sun 03:53 AM 7:12 PM

27 May Mon 03:53 AM 7:13 PM

28 May Tue 03:52 AM 7:13 PM

29 May Wed 03:52 AM 7:14 PM

30 May Thu 03:51 AM 7:14 PM

31 May Fri 03:51 AM 7:15 PM

01 June Sat 03:51 AM 7:15 PM

02 June Sun 03:50 AM 7:16 PM

03 June Mon 03:50 AM 7:16 PM

04 June Tue 03:49 AM 7:17 PM

05 June Wed 03:49 AM 7:17 PM

The fasting hours in India will extend for almost 14 hours and 23-40 minutes.

Roza or fasting is one of the five pillars of Islamic faith. The last roza, which could fall on 29 or 30 day of Ramadan 2019, will mark the Eid ul-Fitr festival celebration.



