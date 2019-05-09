Ramadan 2019: Iftar-Sehri Time Table, Timings for Delhi

Ramadan Sehri -Iftar Time Table 2019| The holiest month for Muslims, Ramadan 2019, began in India from May 7 and will end after 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the ‘Shawwal’ moon, which will mark the start of the tenth month of the lunar Islamic calendar and the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr. Muslims observe the Ramadan fast by abstaining from food and drink from dawn to dusk. Each Ramadan day begins with the devout waking up for Sehri, or pre-dawn meals, and ends at sunset with Iftar. Families and friends typically gather together to break the fast by eating dates and drinking water or milk.Ramadan 2019 | The Sehri and Iftar timings keep on changing with each passing day depending on sunrise and sunset timings. Ramadan’s Sehri and Iftar timing also vary according to geographical location. Follow this Sehri and Iftar time table for Ramadan 2019 in Delhi will help you keep track of when fasting begins and ends.Ramadan 2019: Iftar-Sehri Timetable and Timings For DelhiDATE DAY SEHRI IFTAR07 May Tue 04:09 AM 7:01 PM08 May Wed 04:08 AM 7:01 PM09 May Thu 04:07 AM 7:02 PM10 May Fri 04:06 AM 7:03 PM11 May Sat 04:05 AM 7:03 PM12 May Sun 04:04 AM 7:04 PM13 May Mon 04:03 AM 7:04 PM14 May Tue 04:02 AM 7:05 PM15 May Wed 04:01 AM 7:06 PM16 May Thu 04:00 AM 7:06 PM17 May Fri 04:00 AM 7:07 PM18 May Sat 03:59 AM 7:07 PM19 May Sun 03:58 AM 7:08 PM20 May Mon 03:57 AM 7:09 PM21 May Tue 03:57 AM 7:09 PM22 May Wed 03:56 AM 7:10 PM23 May Thu 03:55 AM 7:10 PM24 May Fri 03:55 AM 7:11 PM25 May Sat 03:54 AM 7:11 PM26 May Sun 03:53 AM 7:12 PM27 May Mon 03:53 AM 7:13 PM28 May Tue 03:52 AM 7:13 PM29 May Wed 03:52 AM 7:14 PM30 May Thu 03:51 AM 7:14 PM31 May Fri 03:51 AM 7:15 PM01 June Sat 03:51 AM 7:15 PM02 June Sun 03:50 AM 7:16 PM03 June Mon 03:50 AM 7:16 PM04 June Tue 03:49 AM 7:17 PM05 June Wed 03:49 AM 7:17 PMThe fasting hours in India will extend for almost 14 hours and 23-40 minutes.Roza or fasting is one of the five pillars of Islamic faith. The last roza, which could fall on 29 or 30 day of Ramadan 2019, will mark the Eid ul-Fitr festival celebration.